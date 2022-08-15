Contact Us
News

Hit-Run Driver At Large After Fatally Striking Pedestrian In Prince George's County: Police

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The Bowie Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision incident involving a pedestrian
A hit-and-run driver is at large after striking a pedestrian and speeding away in Maryland, police announced.

The Bowie Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision incident involving a pedestrian in Prince George’s County shortly after 11 pm. on Thursday, Aug. 11 on Collington Road near the intersection of John Hanson Highway.

Officials said that the victim was walking along the roadway when the crash happened. The driver of the suspect vehicle then failed to stop and continued driving north on Collington Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the vehicle was described as being a “large, dark, vehicle with front-end damage.”

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Saunders or Sgt. Moten at the Bowie Police Department’s Traffic Safety/Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (240) 544-5732, (240) 544-5774, or (240) 544-5700.

Anonymous tips can also contact police at (240) 544-5770.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.