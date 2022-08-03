Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
FBI Offering Up To $10K Reward In Shooting Robbery Of Armored Truck Driver

David Cifarelli
Suspect one (left) and suspect two (right)
Suspect one (left) and suspect two (right) Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 in exchange for information regarding two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery and shooting last month in Maryland.

Police responding to reports of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Riverdale Park found an armored truck guard seriously injured from gunshot wounds while he was making a delivery, just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, NBC Washington reports

The victim said he was making a delivery at the Baltimore Avenue bank when suspects tried to rob him, the outlet reports. 

The suspects then fled the scene. One was seen wearing a dark green or black puffy jacket with a hood, blank pants and black work boots, the FBI said.

The agency says the suspect(s) should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the bureau online

