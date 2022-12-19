Corrections Officer From Capitol Heights Used Stolen Labor Committee Funds For NYC Trip: DOJ

A District of Columbia Department of Corrections Officer from Maryland has been apprehended for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars so he and his friends could live a life of luxury in New York, federal officials announced.

Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, and charged in federal court with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Union.

Prosecutors say that between June 2018 and May 2019 Parker served as chairman of the DC Department of Corrections Labor Committee, which represents all members of the DC Department of Corrections, giving Parker the power to control the Committee’s bank accounts and he was also issued a debit card.

Parker is accused of defrauding the Labor Committee by using their funds to pay for personal travel, lodging, and entertainment expenses.

Charging documents allege that he spent more than $7,000 on a trip to New York City for himself and his friends, including $4,000 on rooms and expenses at a Times Square hotel, more than $370 on tickets to a New York Knicks game, and an additional $616 on tickets to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

Specifically, Parker was charged with wire fraud in a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. He was arrested on Monday morning at the District’s Central Detention Facility and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance later on Monday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.