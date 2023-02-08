Concerns Rise After 12-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing From Oxon Hill

UPDATE: Kalin Middleton has been located safely.

A 12-year-old boy has gone missing from Oxon Hill, authorities say.

Concerns are growing after Kalin Middleton disappeared from the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Middleton is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Middleton was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, NBA hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, or black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Division IV, Oxon Hill Investigation Division at (301)749-4901.

