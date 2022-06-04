Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Loose Gunman Locks Down Clarksburg Schools
News

Capitol Fox Who Bit 9 Including Congressman Euthanized Over Rabies Concerns: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Capitol fox captured by DC Animal Control
Capitol fox captured by DC Animal Control Photo Credit: US Capitol Police (Twitter)

The "Capitol Fox" who bit several individuals including a congressman has been put down because over rabies concerns, Fox News reports

The fox reportedly bit Representative Ami Bera, a reporter, and at least seven other people on Tuesday, April 5, the outlet reports. Rep. Bera later shared the bite marks on Twitter, showing no sign of illness. 

Washington DC Animal Control captured the adult female fox following reports of "aggressive encounters" by the adult female, Fox News reports. No other foxes were found in the area. 

The animal antics sparked a slight social media frenzy that included an official Twitter account being created for the fox. The account released an "official" statement regarding the animal's euthanasia.

Animal control scooped up the fox's pups Wednesday morning, Fox News reports. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.