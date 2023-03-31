$25K Offered After Lanham Teen's Body Found Inside Vehicle

The killer behind the murder of a Lanham teen is still on the run, police say.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively looking to identify potential suspects responsible for the death of 16-year-old Eduardo Saucedo Olmos.

The teen was found fatally shot in the 6400 block of Landover Road in Cheverly around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30.

Olmos was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about this murder.

There are currently no known suspects or motives for the crime.

