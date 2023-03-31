Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
$25K Offered After Lanham Teen's Body Found Inside Vehicle

Annie DeVoe
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Prince George's County
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Prince George's County Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

The killer behind the murder of a Lanham teen is still on the run, police say.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively looking to identify potential suspects responsible for the death of 16-year-old Eduardo Saucedo Olmos.

The teen was found fatally shot in the 6400 block of Landover Road in Cheverly around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30.

Olmos was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about this murder.

There are currently no known suspects or motives for the crime.

