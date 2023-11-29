New Video Shows Moments Before Fatal Shooting Outside Hyattsville Business

In October, Kevin Jason Paul, 44, was murdered in the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue in Hyattsville, and on Wednesday, investigators released a video of the events that led up to the murder.

The shooting was reported at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 when the Silver Spring resident was reportedly found outside Gee's Lounge with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On the newly released video, the suspects can be seen driving down 52nd Avenue in a dark-colored car, possibly a newer-model Toyota Corolla, before the driver turned around, cut off the headlights and parked.

Police say that a suspect then got out of the car, fired several shots, striking Paul, before the same sedan can be seen speeding away back down 52nd Avenue.

The video can be seen here.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512.

