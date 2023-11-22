Nephew Who Killed Uncle In Brandywine Found Dead In Another State: Cops

On Monday night, Nov. 20, 62-year-old Lewis Parker, Sr. was found inside his Brandywine home, and during the course of the investigation, his nephew, 29-year-old Somers Point, NJ resident Elijah Drew was identified as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for Drew's arrest, but the investigation came to an unexpected ending when the Prince George's Police Department was told on Tuesday, Nov. 21, that Drew had died by suicide, they said.

The harrowing tale began at around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, when officers were called to the 15000 block of Brandywine Road to investigate a reported shooting. There, they found Parker inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from the injuries.

Police police Drew traveled to New Jersey from Maryland after the crime, though the motive behind the fatal shooting remains under investigation. The incident is being probed by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

