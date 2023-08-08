'Mrs. Millionaire' Wins $1M On Scratcher Weeks After Claiming $50K Maryland Lottery Prize

A Prince George's County woman was back in the Winner's Circle at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore to claim a $1 million prize, just two weeks after she won $50,000 playing a different game.

The loyal - and lucky - Lottery player from Oxon Hill won $50,000 playing "Pick 5" on July 25, and wasn't content with that paltry prize and decided to up the ante a little bit and hit the jackpot on a $20 on a "$1 Million Royale" ticket.

She is the first person to claim a top prize on the newly released game.

Lottery Officials said the 67-year-old woman stopped at Al's Beer and Wine in Oxon Hill to play her regular Lottery numbers, and she picked up five "$1 Million Royale" scratchers.

The former federal government employee played the games with her husband, a retired Vietnam veteran, and sure enough, on the last ticket, she unveiled a seven-figure prize.

"He was pointing at the ticket and said, ‘I think we won this much’,” said the lifelong Lottery player, who chose not to disclose a name. “We just couldn’t believe it because we just won $50,000 in July.”

The mother of two and grandmother of six immediately called one of her sons to take her to a nearby Lottery retailer to confirm the win, she said.

“When it was confirmed, I took a picture and showed my husband,” she said, adding, “I said, ‘Meet Mrs. Millionaire.’”

