Mother Kills Teen Son In Murder-Suicide Following Move To Prince George's County, Police Say

Dorian Jaeger was reportedly shot in the woods by his mother, Natalie Jaeger, who also killed herself following a recent move from Milwaukee to Lanham in Prince George's County.

According to police, officers were called to a wooded area in the 10400 block of Greenbelt Road at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, where there was a report of two dead bodies that were located by passersby.

The initial investigation determined that Natalie Jaeger shot and killed her son before killing herself, though the motive for the murder/suicide remains under investigation on Monday.

Investigators made note that both Jaeger's most recent address was in Wisconsin and the two recently moved into the area.

The fatal double shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the department's Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

