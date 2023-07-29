More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile In New Maryland Neighborhoods

Last week, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitos trapped in two parts of the region tested positive, representing the first cases identified this year.

More recently, there were more found in the Bowie area of Prince George's County that tested positive for the virus.

As of Saturday, July 29, there were still no human cases confirmed.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture said that it will be spraying a specific solution in the areas where the mosquitos tested positive.

"The department’s Mosquito Control Program will use a permethrin-based solution that the US Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health," officials said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Maryland Department of Agriculture recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying."

According to the Maryland Department of Health, West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito who fed on an infected bird. They can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses. However, a bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death.

“Although a person's chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness,” officials noted. “Not everyone infected with West Nile Virus will become ill."

If contracted, West Nile can cause serious health complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache and body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.