'Momma Dukes' Claims Second $100K Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

“Momma Dukes” is sitting pretty after winning the top prize on the $30 “$100,000 Lucky” scratcher that she bought at her favorite Lottery retailer, Thirsty’s on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury.

According to “Momma Dukes,” she and her husband were at Thirsty’s when she noticed a single “$100,000 Lucky” ticket sitting all by its lonesome, so she decided to take a shot at it.

“It was the last ticket on the roll. No one wanted it so we decided to take it,” she explained.

Feeling lucky, she wasted no time and scratched the ticket inside the store, and immediately knew that she had cashed in big for the second time on a ticket sold at the same store.

She didn’t have to wait long to realize she had won, either, having matched one of the game’s winning numbers on the first line, prompting her to shout “SURPRISE” to a clerk at the store, “Momma Dukes” mused.

Lottery success is nothing new to the Eastern Shore woman, who also won a $100,000 prize in 2018 playing “Diamond 10s,” and a recent $10,000 win on a third scratch-off game.

All three winning tickets were sold at Thirsty’s which will also receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winner.

The $100,000 Lucky game went on sale in September 2021. This is the 33rd top-prize winner claimed, leaving 32 available along with other prizes ranging from $30 to $5,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.