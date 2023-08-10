Man Shot In Head, Neck During Armed Carjacking At Greenbelt Gas Station: Police

Officers from the Greenbelt Police Department were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to the Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road, where a man suffered serious injuries.

According to a witness, two men approached the victim while he was pumping gas while a third stayed in a nearby car. There was a brief struggle and the man was shot.

The victim - whose name or age has not been released - was rushed to Capital Regional Medical Center and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. His shooters fled in a black sedan down Hanover Parkway.

It remains under investigation on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

