Man Shot In Head, Neck During Armed Carjacking At Greenbelt Gas Station: Police

Police in Prince George’s County say that a person was shot in the head and neck with a rifle during an armed carjacking at a Greenbelt gas station.

Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road
Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Officers from the Greenbelt Police Department were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to the Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road, where a man suffered serious injuries.

According to a witness, two men approached the victim while he was pumping gas while a third stayed in a nearby car. There was a brief struggle and the man was shot.

The victim - whose name or age has not been released - was rushed to Capital Regional Medical Center and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. His shooters fled in a black sedan down Hanover Parkway.

It remains under investigation on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

