Man On Probation For Murder Busted By US Marshals With Handgun In Accokeek: Feds

It didn’t take long for a jury to convict the 45-year-old Accokeek man following a two-day trial, where he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm after being busted with a gun while on probation for murder.

In January last year, US Marshals sought to serve an outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington, DC, and as they approached him at his Prince George’s County home, he hesitated.

According to court documents, Marshals instructed Riddick to raise his hands, which he did with his left, though his right hand lingered near his waist area until he was placed in handcuffs.

Following his arrest, Riddick was fast to admit that he had a gun in his waistband, and deputies recovered a 9mm pistol loaded with 18 rounds, with one in the chamber.

At the time of his arrest, Riddick was on supervised probation for a 2015 conviction in Prince George’s County for second-degree murder. As a felon, he was prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition in Maryland.

When he is sentenced in November, Rididck will face 10 years in federal prison for being. felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

