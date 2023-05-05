Man Found In Burning Apartment Was Shot, Killed In Hyattsville, Police Say

Lanham resident Marcel Billups, 40, is facing multiple murder charges after being connected to the death of 56-year-old Roger Neal, of Hyattsville, authorities announced on Friday, May 5.

The investigation was launched shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, when officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue to assist Prince George's County firefighters who were battling a blaze that broke out.

Neal, who lived in the burning apartment, was found by fire crews suffering from trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined that he suffered a gunshot wound before the fire was set.

Police say that the preliminary investigation determined that Billups allegedly shot Neal at an argument before starting a fire in the residence, presumably to cover up the evidence

The two were known to each other.

"The injuries observed were consistent with that of a homicide," Hyattsville Police said during the initial investigation, adding that, "it's believed that the fire is used to maybe cover up evidence get rid of the body."

Billups was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Arson;

"Related charges."

He is being held in Washington, DC, pending his extradition back to Prince George's County to face justice for the crime.

Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said that "it is important to note that a life was lost today," while reiterating that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

