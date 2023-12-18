Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 50°

SHARE

Man Dies After Midday Shooting At Prince George's County Shopping Center: Police (Developing)

The man who was shot outside a busy Prince George's County shopping center died at an area hospital, police say.

<p>King Shopping Center in Landover </p>

King Shopping Center in Landover

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon to the King Shopping Center in Landover, where there was a reported shooting with at least one person down.

According to police, one man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later on Monday, the department announced at around 2:30 p.m., though no additional details were provided by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE