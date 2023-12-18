Man Dies After Midday Shooting At Prince George's County Shopping Center: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon to the King Shopping Center in Landover, where there was a reported shooting with at least one person down.

According to police, one man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later on Monday, the department announced at around 2:30 p.m., though no additional details were provided by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

