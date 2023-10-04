Man Accused Of Killing GF's 2-Year-Old Daughter In Prince George's County: Police

The Prince George's County Police Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that District Heights resident Kevin Robinson has been accused of killing 2-year-old Nychelle Pettus, the daughter of his girlfriend who all shared the same home.

In May, officers from the department were called to the 2100 block of Country Road, where they found the child unresponsive while she was being taken care of by Robinson.

She was pronounced dead inside the home.

In late September, police say that the toddler's death was ruled a homicide due to traumatic head injuries, and on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Robinson was arrested and charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, and other related offenses.

He is being held pending his next court appearance.

