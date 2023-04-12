Puppy Reunited With Family Weeks After Being Taken In Prince George's County

National Pet Day took on a whole new meaning for a Maryland family that is whole again.

Gianni, a Boston terrier that was taken along with his sister, Nina, inside a stolen SUV at a Landover Hills gas station last month, was reunited with his family this week following a weeks-long search for the precocious puppy.

On Thursday, March 23, a couple from Pennsylvania traveling through Maryland stopped for gas when an unknown suspect hopped in their Land Rover and stole the SUV, along with their two dogs.

Nina was found not far from the station where the truck was taken, though Gianni has been the source of an extensive search by members of the Prince George’s County Police Department since his disappearance.

Gianni was ultimately spotted on Tuesday morning, and the relieved couple was reunited with their dog 20 days after he went for his unexpected joyride. It is unclear who cared for the dog while he was missing, or whether he has been braving it on the streets.

The pup's tale truly came full circle, having been abducted on National Puppy Day and returned on National Pet day.

