Maryland Lotto Enthusiast Wins Big To Help Fund Daughter's Tuition

A Maryland mother is helping ease the burden of her daughter's college tuition after winning a massive amount on a lucky Racetrax game, officials say.

The 52-year-old mother got into the game because of her uncle, who told her to always stick with the longshots. The longshots proved to be worth it after bringing her a $30,946 win on Tuesday, July 12, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The Suitland player placed her bet at Tops Liquors in Oxon Hill, getting her big win in the eighth race.

The lucky mom is choosing to use the funds to help pay for her daughter's tuition to her New York City college.

Tops Liquors at 4422 Wheeler Road in Oxon Hill will also receive a bonus just over $300 for the sale of the lucky Racetrax ticket.

