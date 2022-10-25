Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day

It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack.

A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million.

The newly minted millionaire bought 21 individual tickets worth $50,000 each with the number 82466 earlier this month, placing a $1 straight bet on each ticket for a midday drawing.

Lottery officials said that the Prince George's County man - who opted against releasing his name - was on a break from work when he stopped in at Shady Grove Beer and Wine in Gaithersburg to buy his game.

“It’s my routine,” he said. “I go on break, get my tickets, then go back to work.”

However, this time, when he went back to work and checked one of the 21 tickets using the Lottery app on his phone, the Lanham resident said he was blown away.

“I had to clear out my eyes,” he said with a smile. “I thought I was seeing things.”

What the player saw was his special numbers and then a message saying, “Congratulations! $50,000 Winner.” And that was just one ticket, he had 20 more, each winning him $50,000 for a total of $1 million.

Recalling his disbelief, the supervisor of operations at a computer company said he told himself, “I know these are not my numbers. I had to go back to the (liquor store) so they could confirm it for me.”

After his win was verified, the lucky lottery player said that he immediately called his wife to share the news. “I told her we can now pay off the house,” he said. “She was so happy.”

The winner also shared with Lottery officials that he plans to also pay off bills and maybe, down the road, look for his Lottery dream home.

“I’m just thanking the universe,” he said. “It just shows if you put positivity out there, you’ll get positivity in return.”

The Lanham resident wasn't the only one to win big on the tickets.

Shady Grove Beer & Wine on Shady Grove Road, will receive a $10,500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling 21 Pick 5 tickets worth $50,000, representing $500 for each victory.

