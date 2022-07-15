Birthday Proves To Be A Lucky One for $25K-Winning Hyattsville Mom

A young mother from Hyattsville is closer to purchasing a new home after a lucky 31st birthday present turned into a huge payday, officials say.

The mom went home $25,000 richer after deciding to purchase a pick 5 combination reflecting her birthday and age that was drawn on Monday, July 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The soon-to-be mother of two is one of six sisters who play birthday-related Lottery combinations, lotto officials said.

She bought her winning ticket at Ardwick Liquors, which is located at 8307 Ardwick Ardmore Road in Landover.

The Prince George’s County store will receive a bonus of $250, equal to 1% of the prize, for selling the $25,000-winning Pick 5 ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.