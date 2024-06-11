Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Laurel High School Placed In Lockdown Amid Armed Robbery Investigation (Developing)

Laurel High School was temporarily locked down on Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a reported armed robbery near the building.

Laurel High School

Laurel High School

 Photo Credit: Laurel High School
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued by the Laurel Police Department early in the afternoon on June 11 advising that the school was placed in a lockdown and some roads in the area were closed.

During the investigation, Cherry Lane was closed in both directions from Van Dusen Road to 4th Street. 

Residents and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Details about the robbery have not been released. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE