Laurel High School Placed In Lockdown Amid Armed Robbery Investigation (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Laurel Police Department early in the afternoon on June 11 advising that the school was placed in a lockdown and some roads in the area were closed.

During the investigation, Cherry Lane was closed in both directions from Van Dusen Road to 4th Street.

Residents and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Details about the robbery have not been released. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

