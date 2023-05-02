Overcast 51°

Killing Suspect In Custody Months After Takoma Park Apartment Shooting: Police

A months-long investigation into the killing of a 38-year-old Maryland man led to the apprehension of a murder suspect wanted in Prince George’s County, police say.

Luis Marquez
Zak Failla
Luis Marquez, 25, of Silver Spring, has been identified and arrested by investigators from the Prince George’s County Police Department, who charged him with murdering Takoma Park resident Maurice Chase Jr. earlier this year.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the unincorporated section of Takoma Park, where there was a report of a man injured inside a nearby apartment building.

Upon arrival, officers found Chase’s body inside a unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital by first responders where he died several hours later, according to police.

The initial investigation determined that Marquez allegedly shot Chase during an altercation then went on the lam.

Marquez was arrested and charged on Tuesday, May 2, with second-degree murder and “additional” charges related to the shooting. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

