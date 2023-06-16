ICE Impersonator Raped Hispanic Woman After Threatening Deportation In Oxon Hill, Police Say

Victor Antonio Reed, 26, is facing multiple rape charges following an incident in Oxon Hill earlier this week when he accosted his victim in the parking lot of an area shopping center while posing as a member of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, the Prince George's County Police Department was alerted of a sexual assault that had just happened in the 5400 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

Investigators say that Reed allegedly approached a Hispanic woman as she was walking in the parking lot, displayed a badge and instructed her to get into his car or face deportation.

She acquiesced, and once inside, it is alleged that Reed sexually assaulted her, then later allowed her to leave, at which point she called for help.

The investigation led detectives to Reed, who was identified as a suspect and arrested during a traffic stop in Temple Hills on Thursday, June 15.

Reed was charged with:

First-degree rape;

Second-degree rape;

Impersonating a law enforcement officer;

Weapons offenses;

"Additional charges."

He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections pending his next court appearance.

