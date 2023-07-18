Hyattsville-Based Company Recalling Hundreds Of Pounds Of Frozen Dumplings

Mulan Dumpling, in Hyattsville, is recalling multiple products that were produced without a federal inspection, the US Department of Agriculture's Food and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week.

Products recalled include:

Eight-ounce plastic bags containing 10 pieces of "Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings;"

Eight-ounce plastic bags containing 10 pieces of "Mulan Dumpling Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings;"

Eight-ounce plastic bags containing 10 pieces of "Mulan Dumpling Shrimp & Chives Dumplings containing pork."

They were sold at grocery stores throughout the DMV region in Maryland, Virginia, and DC.

Officials said that "although the products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection, they were produced in an establishment without a federal grant of inspection."

The issue leading to the recall arose when the Maryland Department of Health flagged it after seeing that the dumplings were produced and uninspected.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to customers eating the dumplings as of Tuesday, July 18.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers," federal officials said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

