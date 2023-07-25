Honduran National Admits To Robbing Brandywine Post Office At Gunpoint: Prosecutors

Juan Ramon Ramirez Delgado, 40, who currently resides in Leesburg, pleaded guilty this week to federal charges for a commercial robbery conspiracy and for robbing a US Post Office in Brandywine.

In October 2017, prosecutors say that Ramirez Delgado and his co-conspirators donned masks and weapons and pointed the guns at employees at the post office while demanding money.

They then made off with an undisclosed amount of money, stole a computer tower, other items, and fled in a getaway vehicle that was parked nearby.

Investigators ultimately linked them to the armed robbery, and Ramirez Delgado was arrested without incident.

When he is sentenced in October, Ramirez Delgado is expected to receive 10 years in prison and he’s been ordered to pay complete restitution for the cash lost during the robbery.

