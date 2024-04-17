Capitol Heights resident Wilmer Echenique-Navarro has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Derek Coleman, which he has already admitted to, according to investigators.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on March 3, officers were called to the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park, where they found Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Coleman, who has no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led police to identify Echenique-Navarro as a suspect, and on Monday, he was apprehended by the Prince George's County Police Department's Fugitive Unit, and he has admitted to his role in the shooting, officials said.

Echenique-Navarro was charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The shooting remains under investigation.

