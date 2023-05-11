Fair 79°

Four Hospitalized In Second-Story Deck Collapse In Prince George's County

Four people were taken to area hospitals in Maryland after a deck collapsed in Prince George's County, authorities confirmed. 

The scene of the deck collapse.
The scene of the deck collapse. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS
Zak Failla
First responders from the Prince George's County Fire Department were called at approximately 2 p.m. to the 600 block of Kirby Road in Clinton, where there was a report of a collapse that came from the second story of the home.

Officials say that the deck detached from the side of the residence and came crashing down to Earth.

Four adults were taken by paramedics to area hospitals with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what made the deck detach and collapse. The incident remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

