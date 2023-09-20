Fiery Crash Reported At Gas Station After Car Plows Through Pump In Laurel (Developing)

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, fire crews were called to Sunoco in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel, where there were reports of a two-car crash that led to a fire near the gas pumps that led to a fuel spill.

Upon arrival, Prince George's County Fire and EMS personnel found one vehicle on fire after a crash that took them through one of the gas pumps.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

A spokesperson for the agency said that one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

HazMat crews were called to the gas station and were still at the scene assisting with clean up efforts as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

