Father Charged With Murder After Fatal Infant Overdose In Prince George's County, Police Say

Joseph Barrett, 27, of Takoma Park, has been charged with the murder of 4-month-old Jaliyah Thompson following a weeks-long investigation into the child's unexpected passing, according to police.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 to an area motel in the 9400 block of Largo Drive West, where there was a report of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived, officials said.

This week, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the baby's death was a homicide, and the manner was a drug-related overdose, authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, Barrett had sole care and custody of the baby at the time she went unresponsive.

Police say that Barrett admitted to consuming “Molly” while caring for and feeding the baby.

Barrett was arrested on Wednesday, March 6, and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and child neglect.

The child's death remains under investigation.

