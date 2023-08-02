Family Feud: One Killed By Relative During Dispute In Prince George's County, Police Say

The Prince George's County Police Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that Edward Gary, 37, has been arrested and charged for his role in the murder of Isaac Jenkins in Capitol Heights.

Both men are residents of Winnsboro, South Carolina and are related, investigators noted.

On Saturday, July 29, officers were called to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Jenkins outside suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a second woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Gary allegedly shot his victims during a dispute. It is unclear why they were arguing.

Gary was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Attempted murder and other related charges in connection to the shooting.

He is being held in custody in South Carolina until he can be extradited back to Prince George's County to face the charges.

