Lady Gaga Books Nationals Park Stop On International Tour Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Photo Credit: Flickr user Yne VDM

Lady Gaga has announced her 2022 stadium tour after a two-year delay due to coronavirus.

While most of the shows are in Las Vegas, the 12-time Grammy winner made sure to schedule a stop at Washington DC's Nationals Park on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as part of the "Chromatica Ball" tour. Tickets start at $131.

The concert series was scheduled in 2020 after the release of Gaga's album "Chromatica." It was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Popular songs from the album include "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" with Arianna Grande.

The tour will begin in Düsseldorf and finish in Los Angeles. 

Click here for a full list of shows.

Photo credit: Flickr user Yne VDM

