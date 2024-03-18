Driver Sought In Deadly Laurel Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

On Sunday, March 17, officers responded to investigate a report of a struck pedestrian near the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road in Laurel around 9:20 p.m.

Duane Lyons, 38, of Laurel, was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead.

A follow-up investigation found that the driver struck Lyons in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road and did not stay at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle to be a dark gray Jaguar with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

