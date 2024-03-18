Partly Cloudy 46°

SHARE

Driver Sought In Deadly Laurel Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

Police are seeking clues on the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

2018 Jaguar F-Pace (Not Actual Car)

2018 Jaguar F-Pace (Not Actual Car)

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

On Sunday, March 17, officers responded to investigate a report of a struck pedestrian near the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road in Laurel around 9:20 p.m.

Duane Lyons, 38, of Laurel, was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead.

A follow-up investigation found that the driver struck Lyons in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road and did not stay at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle to be a dark gray Jaguar with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. 

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE