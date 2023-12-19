Driver Dies Days After Crashing At Busy Prince George's County Intersection: Police

Capitol Heights resident David Walton, Jr. died over the weekend after he was involved in a now-fatal crash on Monday, Dec. 11 with another driver in Landover, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road.

He was pronounced dead from his injuries on Sunday, according to the police.

The initial investigation determined that Walton was driving a sedan when he crashed at the busy intersection into the driver of an SUV, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the crash has been asked to contact the agency's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.