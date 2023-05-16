A Few Clouds 78°

Double Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Critical Near Landover 7-Eleven (DEVELOPING)

Police in Prince George’s County confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting in Landover on Tuesday afternoon.

PRince George's County Police at the scene of the shooting.
PRince George's County Police at the scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department
Zak Failla
At approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 there was a call of a reported shooting at a 7-Eleven location in the 7200 block of Sheriff Road involving at least two victims.

Once at the scene of the shooting, officers found one man in the parking lot and another in a nearby grassy area near the building, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries.

There was a mass police presence outside of the shooting scene on Tuesday morning, with helicopters circling the area as the investigation continues.

No motive or suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

