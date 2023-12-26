District Man Killed, Woman Hospitalized In Double Prince George's County Shooting, Police Say

Tracy Williams, Jr., 41, was found shot to death in the stairwell of an Oxon Hill building early on Tuesday in a double shooting that also left a woman hospitalized.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 5100 block of Deal Drive to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Williams in a stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second woman was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition later on Tuesday.

No information about a suspect or possible motive has been released by the department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

