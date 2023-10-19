Dead Body Found With Traumatic Injuries In Prince George's County: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of Odell Road and Grant Road in Beltsville shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, where there was a report of an unresponsive person.

Police say that at the scene they found a victim suffering from trauma to his body and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No information about the victim or possible suspects has been released by the department.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.