Dead Body Found Along Busy Prince George's County Roadway, State Police Say

An investigation has been launched in Prince George's County after a dead body was found on the side of the road.

The person was found in the grass along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue
Zak Failla
On Tuesday afternoon, police say that troopers in Forestville were called when a person was found in the grass along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The body has not been positively identified as of Wednesday, Aug. 2. 

It remains under investigation by Maryland State Police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

