Dead Body Found Along Busy Prince George's County Roadway, State Police Say

On Tuesday afternoon, police say that troopers in Forestville were called when a person was found in the grass along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The body has not been positively identified as of Wednesday, Aug. 2.

It remains under investigation by Maryland State Police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

