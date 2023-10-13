DC Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Murder Of Family Member In Capitol Heights: Police

Investigators say that a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the domestic-related fatal shooting of District resident Jammi Cooper, 36, earlier this month in Prince George's County.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights, where they found Cooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot several times.

Cooper was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Cooper and the teen family member.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the argument.

The teen is being held following his arrest in Washington, DC , pending his extradition back to Prince George's County, where he will face multiple murder and other charges.

It remains under investigation.

