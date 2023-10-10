DC Motorcyclist Killed, Driver Critically Injured In Prince George's County Crash: Police

Christopher Eugene Johnson has been identified as the rider who was killed crashing on Friday, Oct. 6 near the intersection of Central Avenue and Pepper Mill Drive in Capitol Heights, according to police.

Police say that shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday night, Johnson was riding his motorcycle in the area of the intersection when he struck the passenger side of a car turning left onto Pepper Mill Drive from Central Avenue.

Johnson died at the hospital shortly after the crash from his injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle suffered what police described as critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has details about the event leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

