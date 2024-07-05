DC, Maryland, Virginia First Responders Rescue 11 From Disabled Boats On Fourth Of July

Multiple agencies in the DMV region were on hand on Thursday night, when a strange scene involving two vessels played out on the Potomac River, officials say.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on July 4, a distress call was made regarding a boat taking on water after striking an unlit buoy in the area of Piscataway Creek on the river, leaving the vessel disabled.

Seven people were on board the sinking ship.

Things got trickier when a Good Samaritan attempted to offer an assist, but ultimately wound up entangled in the other boat's lines, leaving it disabled with two adults and two children on the deck.

Multiple agencies responded to offer an assist in searching for the vessels, including:

The Prince George's County County Police Department Marine Unit;

Fairfax County Police Marine Unit;

Prince George's County Fire Department Volunteer Marine Rescue;

DCFire Department;

DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Harbor Patrol.

With some aid from an MPD helicopter, first responders were able to track down the distressed boaters, and a private tow company managed to tow the sinking vessel to a local marina, while the Fairfax County Police Marine Unit transported the seven passengers to shore.

The other four were escorted by Prince George's County Police officers.

"This operation underscores the exceptional coordination, dedication, and professionalism of all officers involved," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Their quick and effective response ensured the safety of everyone involved, demonstrating their commitment to protecting our community and waterways."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.