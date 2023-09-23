CSX Train Derailment Causes Road Closures In Hyattsville (Photos)

More than a dozen cars were derailed when a freight train went off the tracks early on Saturday morning at the intersection of Alternate Route 1 and Decatur Street, officials say.

City officials are also advising that people avoid the area after several pedestrians were caught near the scene taking in the sights and taking photos.

The derailment led to road closures on Alternate Route 1 in both directions between Decatur and Charles Armentrout Drive as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to a Hyattsville Police Department spokesperson, the trains are expected to be cleared by the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 24, and the roads will remain closed until then.

No injuries were reported, though HazMat teams had to clean up a small fuel spill.

The cause of the derailment is unclear.

