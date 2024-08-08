Overcast 73°

'Delays Building' After Crash Blocks All Lanes On US-50 Near Capital Beltway In Maryland

Several lanes were blocked on a busy Maryland roadway during the evening commute as crews investigated a crash in Prince George's County.

Traffic on US-50 in Prince George's County on Thursday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
All westbound lanes of US-50 were blocked at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, with traffic only getting by along the left shoulder while police and first responders investigated.

The incident was reported near I-95/I-495 at exit 7, according to officials, who noted that "delays are building." 

No timetable for the scene being clear has been provided.

