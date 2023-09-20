Cousins Killed In Double Prince George's County Shooting Remembered As 'Incredible Fathers'

Charles Oxley, 28, of Oxon Hill, and Washington, DC resident Lamont Oxley, 30, have been identified by police as the victims who were gunned down on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers say that they pronounced Charles Oxley dead at the scene, while Lamont Oxley was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

According to police, the latter was found inside a vehicle, while the former was outside of it with the fatal injury.

Following their "unthinkable" deaths, Charles Oxley's mother and Lamont Oxley's aunt set up a GoFundMe campaign, and the community was quick to rally around the family, raising thousands in just days.

"Our hearts are heavy with the overwhelming sadness and disbelief," she wrote. "Both Charles and Lamont were incredible fathers who cherished their daughters. With hearts full of love, they never hesitated to help others.

"It’s overwhelming to think that we now have to prepare to bid them farewell."

Another family member who donated to the cause called for karmic justice.

"I know every little bit helps, may they have the homecoming service they deserve," she wrote. "I will miss my young cousins dearly-I remember when they were toddlers so this breaks my heart.

"May karma come quick and justice be served."

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Those interested in donating to the Oxley family can do so here.

