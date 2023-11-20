Children Struck, Killed Walking To Elementary School In Prince George's County, Police Say

The Riverdale Park Police Department issued an alert advising that at around 8 a.m. on Monday, two children were walking to school when they were struck by a driver near the intersection of Riverdale and Taylor roads.

Both were reportedly walking to Riverdale Elementary School when they were struck. Both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition where they later died, police said. The driver remained at the scene and the intersection was temporarily shut down.

Following the fatal crash, the investigation was taken up by the Prince George's County Police Department.

No additional details were released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

