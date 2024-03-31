Capitol Heights Driver Fleeing Fender Bender Crashes Again, Dies On I-395: Cops

Ronald Jerome Jordan Jr. was heading north in a Chevy Malibu in the Third Street Tunnel when he rear-ended a Fort Transit Wagon and didn't stop, fleeing north in the tunnel around 5:30 p.m., DC police said.

A minute later, the Malibu crossed lanes of traffic and began driving in the shoulder lane. When the driver attempted to get back into the main lanes of traffic, the Malibu mounted the east curb and struck a light pole, police said.

Jordan Jr. was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

