Brother Who Butchered Young Sister, Cousins In Cold Blood In Clinton Gets Life Sentences

Clinton resident Antonio Shark Williams was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Friday, May 19, for the murders of his 6-year-old sister, and two visiting cousins who he was taking care of while his mother went to work.

In August 2017, Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira Withers, and New Jersey cousins Ajayah Decree, 6, and Ariana Decree, 9, in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive in Clinton, but when she returned home, they were found in in a bloody bed with stab wounds, police said.

The girls were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Williams’ other sister, a 2-year-old girl, was also in the home at the time of the fatal incident, though she was unharmed.

Following the discovery of the grisly scene, Williams later admitted to retrieving a knife from the kitchen and going to a downstairs bedroom where the girls were sleeping. He then stabbed them all to death in cold blood.

No motive has been provided.

Williams was convicted in January of three counts each of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

"Today was a culmination of years of hard work to get justice for these beautiful little girls," Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said on Friday. "We are confident Mr. Williams will not return to our community.

"We are also confident that our office put in everything to ensure justice happened," she continued. "And we are confident that the family through their grief can now move forward to continue to heal through this tragedy."

