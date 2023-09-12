Aspiring WNBA Player Shot, Killed Near DuVal High School Was Weeks From 17th Birthday

An aspiring WNBA player who played ball at DuVal High School, Medrano-Moore was struck by a bullet on Monday, Sept. 11, and she later died at an area hospital from her injuries.

The student-athlete from Greenbelt was less than two weeks from her 17th birthday.

"Loved by her coaches, fellow students, family (and) friends. She was so excited about turning 17 on (Thursday) Sept. 24," her parents said.

Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the intersection of Palamear Drive and Woodstream Drive in Lanham on Monday to investigate a reported shooting.

Police say that before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Medrano-Moore was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, prompting lockdowns at DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School, which both had activities going on at the time.

The agency later confirmed that the girl died from her injuries.

The lockdowns were lifted around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Following her untimely death, a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up on behalf of her family, which raised more than $3,000 from more than 30 donors in less than 24 hours.

"My family and I are grieving her tragic death," organizers said. "We are so appreciative for any donations to help pay for funeral home expenses and burial. I am deeply saddened by my daughter’s loss and wished it was just a bad dream."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

