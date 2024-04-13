American Dream Cut Short: Murder Victim Was Building Better Life In Hyattsville, Mom Says

The mother of a 23-year-old Hyattsville resident is speaking out in the days following his death.

Lusvin España was out to dinner in Chillum when he was killed by 34-year-old Alexis Romero and 27-year-old Edward Mejia-Sandoval on Wednesday night, April 10, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Both Romero and Mejia-Sandoval were complete strangers to España, who according to NBC Washington and Telemundo 44 was having dinner with his boss and colleagues when the two came in and began wreaking havoc.

España and an employee at the restaurant were apparently trying to intervene when they were stabbed. España was pronounced dead at the hospital and the restaurant worker is expected to survive.

Romero and Mejia-Sandoval were charged with first- and second-degree murder, according to police.

More than $820 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by España's mother, Glenda, as of press time.

"Hello, my name is Glenda España, I am originally from Guatemala and like everyone else I came to this country looking for a better future for my family, I thought I was already achieving it because I already had some of my children here," she writes.

"But a misfortune came to our family because on Wednesday night my son Lusvin Espeña's life was taken, while he was having dinner in a restaurant 2 people arrived and without touching his heart they took his life."

Funds raised will help bring Espana's body to Guatemala and cover funeral expenses.

