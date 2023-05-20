Overcast 72°

SHARE

Accokeek Woman 'Sexually Attracted To Children' Gets Prison Time For Toddler Porn In MD

Federal officials say that a woman who claimed to be sexually attracted to children will spend years behind bars after being busted with a host of child porn files following an investigation that was launched by a man in Washington, DC.

The woman readily shared child porn.
The woman readily shared child porn. Photo Credit: Image by Pexels / Pixabay
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shemara Shay Mack-Smith, 42, of Accokeek, was sentenced to 108 months in prison, followed by 120 months of supervised release for the distribution of child pornography, federal authorities announced.

Mack-Smith set her own downfall in motion in late April 2020, when a concerned citizen who met her at a home in DC alerted the police that she had showed him child pornography while declaring that “she was sexually attracted to children,” according to the Department of Justice.

The tipster also advised law enforcement that, while exchanging messages with Mack-Smith, she sent him multiple videos and photos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers.

Mack-Smith further solidified her fate during the investigation when she distributed several images of child porn to an undercover officer online. 

A subsequent search of her home led to the seizure of her cellphone, which contained several videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

In addition to her prison term, Mack-Smith was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to one of the minor victims involved in the case.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE